Hot Summer Nights returns for the 2026 season!

Guelph Fire Department promotes fire safety in the community

Guelph, Ont., June 30, 2026 – Guelph Fire crews will roll into six parks this summer to help you beat the heat as you learn about fire and emergency safety with the return of “Hot Summer Nights.”

Bring a swimsuit, towel, water bottle and energy to this in-person event and get hosed down by fire crews using their equipment while meeting your local firefighters. While you’re there you can ask them questions, check out the fire trucks, emergency vehicles and equipment, get hands-on with activities and have fun while interacting with first responders!

Cool off with us between 6:30 to 8 p.m.:

Grange Road Park Thursday, July 16 Orin Reid Park Thursday, July 30 Waverly Park Thursday, August 6 Norm Jary Park Thursday, August 13 Margaret Greene Park Thursday, August 20 Oak Street Park Thursday, August 27

The crews attending are on duty and may have to leave to respond to an emergency. If the City’s outdoor water use level moves to red (which means water levels are too low), Hot Summer Nights may be cancelled until it returns to yellow or better.

For more information

519-763-8111

guelph.ca/fire