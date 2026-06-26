Construction notice: memorial site preparation beside the Royal Recreation Trail off York Road

Notice date: June 26, 2026

What’s happening:

The installation of silt fencing along the edge of the Speed River and the establishment of a work area to facilitate

the creation of a small trail connection,

naturalization planting, and

installation of a stone memorial.

Why:

We’re preparing for the installation of the Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy’s Pathways to Remembering memorial.

When:

Site preparation is expected to begin June 29, weather permitting. The construction of the memorial will take place through July into mid-August.

Changes during construction:

Trails: The Royal Recreation Trail off York Road will be the access point for construction vehicles and materials. There will brief disruptions as items are brought to the construction site, but no trail closures or long-term disruptions of the trail are expected.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

Mathieu Alain, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4138

[email protected]