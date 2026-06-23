Celebrate Canada Day in Guelph!

Guelph, Ont., June 23, 2026 – The City of Guelph will be hosting a variety of activities to celebrate Canada Day this year. See what’s happening around the community as we commemorate Canada turning 159.

Canada Day Celebration in Riverside Park

The City of Guelph has contributed funding to a Canada Day Celebration at Riverside Park, hosted by Supercrawl Productions.

Date: Wednesday, July 1, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Location: Riverside Park, 709 Woolwich Street

Details: This event will feature bouncy castles, face painting, music, family movie night, artisan and food vendors, and a final sendoff with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

This is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends, family, and enjoy the community together.

Check out the Facebook event page for more information.

Guelph Museum events

Guelph Museums is set to host two events recognizing Canada Day:

Fourth Friday: MR. SAUGA

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: Admission by donation starts at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Details: MR. SAUGA is a high-energy Indigenous performer fusing hip-hop with Michi Saagiig cultural elements. His engaging stage presence gets audiences to Get Loud!

Find more details about this event on Guelph Museums website.

Backyard Theatre: La Montanara

Date: July 2 to 11

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Location: McCrae House

Details: La Montanara, an original musical remembrance performed by Mike Ford and Murray Foster, explores Canadian soldiers’ involvement in the Italian campaign of 1943-45.

Find more details and register for this event on Guelph Museums website.

Guelph Transit services during Canada Day

This year, six zoned routes will run throughout the city alongside Route 99 Mainline. Pickups and drop-offs can occur at any stop along the route. Each zoned route runs every 40 minutes from 9:20 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every 20 minutes from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Route 99 runs every 20 minutes from 9:20 a.m. to 12 a.m.

This Canada Day, we are excited to provide free bus service to everyone after 7 p.m., brought to you by Natasha Pedersen, Century 21 Heritage House Limited, Brokerage.

For more information and to view route maps visit Guelph.ca/transit.

Fireworks on private property

In Guelph, fireworks displays are allowed on private property on the day of Canada Day between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. If you’re celebrating with fireworks, make sure to use them safely, follow the bylaw and dispose of them properly. Learn more about firework safety and the fireworks bylaw.

Disposing of fireworks

Place used or extinguished sparklers and fireworks in a bucket of water immediately after use. Soak them thoroughly for 24 hours. Drain the water and put the used sparklers or fireworks in the garbage (your grey cart).

Contact the manufacturer for proper disposal instructions for active or unused sparklers or fireworks. Do not put them in any of your carts or bring them to the household hazardous waste depot.

Operating status and hours for City facilities and services

Market Square wading pool will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Canada Day.

For more information on the operating status and hours of City services on Canada Day please visit Guelph.ca/holidayhours.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph