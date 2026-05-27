What’s in a name? Help develop a process for naming City places

Community input can shape a naming process that reflects our shared values, rich histories and diverse cultural identities

We’re working on a new process for the way Guelph names City assets like parks, streets and more. The names given to our shared spaces play an important part in framing the character and values of our city, so setting up an equitable process that captures the rich histories and diverse cultural identities of the community goes a long way in making Guelph feel like home for all.

We’re kicking off the first phase of engagement on the naming process with a Have Your Say survey open until June 28. We’ll be connecting with the community regularly throughout 2026 as we aim to present the new process to Council in 2027.

Previously, naming City assets was the function of the Naming Committee, which was retired following the restructuring of the Advisory Committees of Council. We’re taking this opportunity to work with the community to better understand what matters most when naming places, using that input to inform the new policy.

What we want to know about naming

There’s a lot we want to hear from you about how we name things in Guelph! Through our online surveys and in-person popups, we’ll be looking for your ideas on things like:

How do city names impact people in our community?

What kinds of assets should we be looking at naming?

How can we make sure we tell the full and accurate stories behind memorial or commemorative names?

What stories should we consider commemorating?

How and when should we consider name sponsorships?

How can we best invite the community to participate in naming things?

Subscribe to the Have Your Say project page to get the latest updates on the project and its engagement opportunities.

We’re also tapping into our Guelph Lab partnership with the University of Guelph to better understand the existing names of spaces throughout Guelph. The Guelph Lab will be preparing a comprehensive list of named assets and their name origins across the city to help guide future naming processes and considerations.

The City remains committed to reconciliation and an updated process for naming City places can play a role in honouring the relationships, cultures and languages of the Indigenous Nations to the place we now call Guelph. Engagement with our treaty partners and Indigenous community members will be an important part of our work on this project and our continued journey towards reconciliation.

For more information

Tiffany Hanna, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 3371

[email protected]