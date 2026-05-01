Vegetation control along Guelph Junction Railway tracks, May 22-23

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2026 – PNR RailWorks Inc. will perform vegetation and weed control work along Guelph Junction Railway tracks between Woodlawn Road and Victoria Road, excluding a section of tracks from Norwich Street East to just past Macdonell Street.

Vegetation control work will take place overnight on May 22–23, weather permitting, starting at 11:59 p.m. and completing by 5 a.m. The expected rain date for this work is May 23–24.

Trail impacts

The Downtown Trail will be closed between Speedvale Avenue and Marcon Street during the vegetation control activities. As an added safety precaution, the trail will remain closed for about 12 hours after the weed control is applied.

How we control weeds and vegetation

A distilled mixture of Navius® and Roundup WeatherMAX® is used to treat vegetation and weeds along the railway tracks. Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency has approved and declared these substances safe to use.

Areas within 60 metres (200 feet) of waterways are not treated.

Why vegetation control is important

Weeds and other unwanted plants that grow along railway tracks can:

cause fires,

create poor drainage that causes track damage or signal failures,

lead to longer train stopping distances, and

disrupt sightlines at trail and roadway crossings.

Vegetation removal keeps our railway tracks safe and clear for inspections, repairs and maintenance required to meet Transport Canada standards.

For more information

Learn more about Guelph Junction Railway and City invasive species and weed control efforts at guelph.ca.

Les Petroczi, General Manager

Guelph Junction Railway

519-766-7121

[email protected]