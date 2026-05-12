The City of Guelph announces Terry Gayman as new Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Infrastructure, Development, and Environment

Guelph, Ont., May 12, 2026 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce Terry Gayman as the new Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Infrastructure, Development, and Environment following a competitive recruitment process.

This executive role provides strategic leadership across core city-building and operational functions, including Economic Development and Tourism; Engineering and Transportation Services; Water and Wastewater Services; Planning and Building Services; and Facilities and Energy Management.

“I am proud and honoured to take on this role to help build a bright future for Guelph” stated Terry Gayman. “Guelph is a thriving city, and I look forward to serving alongside the City’s executive leadership team to advance forward-thinking and sustainable development. Our community depends on the infrastructure and environmental systems we manage every day, and I take that responsibility seriously. I am committed to building on the strong foundation already in place and delivering outcomes that make Guelph a great place to live and work for generations to come.”

Terry brings 20 years of progressive experience, including 12 years in leadership roles with the City of Guelph. Most recently, he served as Acting Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Infrastructure, Development, and Environment, a secondment from his home role as General Manager of Engineering and Transportation Services. He brings strong experience in all aspects of city-building, in an approach that balances an urgency for growth, with the competing priorities of community well-being and safety, aging infrastructure and climate change resiliency.

Terry has demonstrated his ability to be a responsive community leader, building high-performing teams that anticipate customer needs, communicate with impact, and foster a culture of service innovation and improvement.

“Terry quickly emerged as the benchmark candidate, bringing strong community‑focused leadership and a proven ability to drive meaningful change, foster economic growth, and position Guelph as an attractive and competitive place to do business,” said Tara Baker, chief administrative officer. “I’m excited to welcome Terry formally to the Executive Team and am confident that his leadership will inspire new opportunities and deliver meaningful results for our City.”

Strategic Communications

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City of Guelph