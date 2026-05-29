The City, GWLIP and community partners launch Welcoming Communities Strategy

The strategy aims to strengthen belonging and inclusion.

Guelph, Ont., May 29, 2026 – The Guelph-Wellington Local Immigration Partnership (GWLIP), in collaboration with the City of Guelph and community partners, has launched a new Welcoming Communities Strategy to help build more inclusive, connected and welcoming community in Guelph and Wellington.

The strategy reflects a shared commitment to ensuring newcomers and immigrants experience belonging, connection, and well-being. It outlines a coordinated approach to strengthening inclusion and shaping how welcome is experienced in everyday community life.

“Welcoming communities benefit everyone,” said Leen Al-Habash, project manager, GWLIP. “When newcomers and immigrants feel a sense of belonging, the entire community becomes more vibrant, resilient, and inclusive.”

The strategy takes a coordinated, cross-sector approach to strengthening inclusion by:

Deepening and broadening partnerships

Raising awareness of services and supports among partners

Developing feedback mechanisms for newcomers and immigrants

The City and community partners recognize that collaboration remains central to the strategy’s success. Creating a culture of positive community experiences for everyone requires shared effort across every facet of our community.

“This strategy is not just a plan. It is a commitment to ongoing learning, shared responsibility and sustained action,” said Jodie Sales, General Manager, Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services, City of Guelph.

“Working together with shared purpose is at the heart of this strategy, and Guelph and Wellington embody that spirit in a remarkable way,” said Eve Nadler, Owner/Strategist, Amplify. “The engagement and collaboration shown by GWLIP members and community partners throughout the process, combined with a shared commitment to action, will help strengthen connection, belonging, and wellbeing in a truly welcoming community.”

“A Welcoming Communities Strategy is important for communities working to attract and retain talent,” said Charlene Hofbauer, CEO, Workforce Planning Board of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin. “Retaining talent supports local economic development and helps businesses grow. This strategy strengthens support for newcomers while contributing to the community’s long-term economic vitality.”

Community members and organizations are encouraged to learn more about the strategy and get involved by visiting guelphwellingtonlip.ca.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph