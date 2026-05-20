Proposed development in your community: 250 Niska Road

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 – 2 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

About the planning application

250 Niska Road (NISKA Lands), File: OZS26-008 – Ward 6

The subject lands are located at the southeast intersection of Niska Road and Pioneer Trail and part of larger 64.7-hectare assembly of land owned by the GRCA known as the Niska Landholdings or Niska Lands. The Niska Landholdings comprise four separate parcels on the north and south sides of Niska Road.

This is a City initiated Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw Amendments for a portion of the subject lands municipally known as 250 Niska Road.

At the February 10, 2026, Council Planning meeting, Council directed Staff to report back with a City initiated amendment to the City’s Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw to redesignate the 8-hectare (20 acre) Subject Lands from Medium Density Residential and Low Density Residential to Open Space and Park and from Medium Density Residential 6 (RM.6(H12)) and Low Density Residential 4 (RL.4(H12)) Zones to Open Space (OS) Zone.

Key Map

The planner to contact for this application:



William Turman, MCIP, RPP, Planner II – Policy

Planning & Building Services – Policy Planning

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2459

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, June 5, 2026, at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, June 5, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the by-law will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the by-law is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Related documents are available online at https://guelph.ca/living/recreation/parks/park-planning/niska-parkland/. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The Staff Report will be available Friday May 29, 2026, after 12 p.m. online at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Dylan McMahon, General Manager, City Clerk’s Office/City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office, Corporate Services

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]



