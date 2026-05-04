City of Guelph receives Partner of the Year award for collaboration on local sustainability efforts

Guelph, Ont., May 4, 2026 – The City of Guelph has received Sustainable Waterloo Region’s (SWR) 2025 Partner of the Year for collaboration on climate and sustainability work that is driving change in Guelph.

SWR announced the award on April 29 at its 2026 Evening of Recognition event, held at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum in Kitchener. The Partner of the Year award recognizes an organization that went above and beyond in their support and participation with SWR on sustainability efforts.

“Receiving the Partner of the Year Award is a testament to Guelph’s collaboration with SWR,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “These community-driven programs are vital to helping us reach Guelph’s climate goals. Together, we’re delivering real environmental and economic value to our business community.”

The award recognizes the City’s collaboration on the following climate and sustainability projects:

New organics program for businesses in Downtown Guelph: The City and SWR developed a new cooperative program for organics collection to help 14 businesses divert more than 19,000 kg of food waste from landfill. Food waste is turned into renewable energy and composted into soil for local farmers.

Second annual Industrial, Commercial and Institutional (ICI) Climate Stocktake for local businesses and organizations: In November 2025, the City and SWR hosted the second annual ICI Climate Stocktake. The event brought more than 90 attendees together from over 30 organizations to share ideas on how to reduce emissions and work together on climate solutions.

These programs are part of the City of Guelph’s efforts to help realize the climate targets set for the whole community. As a community, Guelph is working to:

Reduce carbon emissions by 63 per cent against the 2018 baseline by 2030.

Become a net-zero carbon community by 2050.

Local businesses or organizations looking to take part in the next annual stocktake event can email staff at [email protected]. Downtown businesses interested in the organics collection program can contact [email protected]

To learn more about the City’s climate and environment work, visit guelph.ca/environment.

Quick facts

There were more than 90 attendees from over 30 organizations at the local climate stocktake event in November 2025.

More than 19,000 kg of food waste were diverted from landfill in 2025 through the organics collection program with 14 businesses in or around Downtown Guelph.

There was 3,192 kWh of electricity and 760 kg of soil generated from the food waste collected through the program.

Guelph avoided more than 20,000 kg of annual carbon emissions thanks to the organics collection program.

About Sustainable Waterloo Region (SWR)

SWR is a not-for-profit that works with local organizations in Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington, Perth County, and Oxford County to turn sustainability interest into action.

Resources

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph