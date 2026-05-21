Notice of intention to designate: 245 Dublin Street North

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 245 Dublin Street North as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description is Part Lot 51, Plan 35, as in MS131336; Guelph.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The residential dwelling at 245 Dublin Street North is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets three of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22. The subject building at 245 Dublin Street North has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because it is a representative example of an early nineteenth century red brick residence that combines the Queen Anne Revival and Edwardian architectural styles.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 4 because it has direct associations with Samuel Carter a significant early twentieth century business owner and politician in Guelph.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 7 because it maintains the low-rise, residential character of the surrounding area.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 245 Dublin Street North should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Brick exterior walls

Original wood windows

Hipped roof and projecting gables

Stained Glass Keyhole window

Acid etched glass transoms

Acid etched window glass panes

Upper veranda with details from original porch

Location and shape of window openings

Original front door with acid etched transom window

Interior woodwork, including:

Comb grained baseboards

Window and door casements with ornamental crowns

Comb grained door

Newel post

Stair trim, steps, and risers

Fireplace surround/mantle

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on June 22, 2026. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496

[email protected]

Notice date: March 21,2026