Notice of intention to designate: 144 Dublin Street North

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 144 Dublin Street North as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description is Part Park Lot 53, Plan 8, as in ROS577503; Guelph.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The residential dwelling at 144 Dublin Street North is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets two of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06. The subject building at 144 Dublin Street North has design and physical value as well as contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets Criterion 1 because it is a representative example of modest residential architectural style and form from the early 1870s in Guelph.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets Criterion 7 because it is important in defining, maintaining and supporting the early character of the Dublin Street North streetscape in the historic Guelph Collegiate Cultural Heritage Landscape identified as a candidate CHL in the City of Guelph Cultural Heritage Action Plan.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 144 Dublin Street North should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

1-storey, hip roof building form with a 3-bay facade

Exterior walls of roughcast stucco

Open, gable roof porch over the front door

Front door under a rectangular transom

Original wood trim work in central hall and all original pine board flooring

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated May 12, 2026, and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Monday June 22, 2026. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496

[email protected]

Notice date: May 21, 2026