Notice of intention to designate: 140 Suffolk Street West

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 140 Suffolk Street West as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description is LOT 5, PLAN 259; GUELPH

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The residential dwelling at 140 Suffolk Street West. is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets five of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by Ontario Regulation 569/22. The subject building as 140 Suffolk Street West. has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets Criterion 1 because it is a representative example of a regency cottage architectural style constructed of local limestone.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets Criterion 5 because of its ties to several local masons and builders of the time including Edwin Humphries and William Slater who helped shape the early Guelph streetscapes.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets Criterion 7 because of contributions to the low-rise, early residential character of the surrounding neighbourhood and as one of several surviving examples of limestone cottages in the area.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 89 Arthur St. N. should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act.

The following elements of the property at 140 Suffolk Street West should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Building form, including:

Low angle hipped roof

Limestone exterior walls

All original window and door openings with curved stone heads, prominent keystones and projecting sills

Central entrance with sidelights and transom window

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated May 12, 2026, and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Monday June 22, 2026. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Imogen Goldie, Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-837-5616 x 4240

[email protected]

Notice date: May 21, 2026