Noise exemption notice: Hope in the Street granted noise exemption on September 18, 2026

The City has granted Hope House an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw on September 18, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. The exemption will allow noise related to Hope in the Street, an annual street festival at 43 Arthur Street South, Guelph ON, N1E0P9.
If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by June 5, 2026, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.
For more information
Dustin Gronc, Manager
Corporate and Community Safety, Operations
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3475
[email protected]