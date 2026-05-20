Construction notice: Paving on Inverness Drive, Islington Avenue, and Glenbrook Drive starts June 1

Notice date: May 20, 2026

What’s happening:

We’re repaving the following streets: Inverness Drive from Woodlawn Road to Country Club, Islington Avenue from Inverness Drive to Victoria Road North, and Glenbrook Drive from Inverness Drive to Inverness Drive. The City of Guelph’s contractor, Brantco Construction, will complete this work. It includes removing the existing asphalt, grading the gravel base; repairing concrete curbs; adjusting storm grates, manhole covers and valves; and, repaving the road.

Why:

This project is part of the City’s Annual Paving Program. Find more information about this program at guelph.ca/living/construction-projects/annual-paving/.

When:

We anticipate starting work on or about June 1, and expect it to take between four to six weeks to complete, weather permitting. Updates about this project can be found on guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions throughout the construction area. Please follow all posted signs and any flag people directing traffic for safety.

Sidewalks: There may be temporary impacts to sidewalks during construction.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit route 17, may experience some delays. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Property access: There may be temporary impacts to driveways and laneways during construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access during working hours (7 a.m.-7 p.m.).



Map of Construction Area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction