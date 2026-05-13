Construction notice: Speed River Bridge on Speedvale Avenue East reconstruction with lane closures

Notice date: May 13, 2026

Notice Update: May 19, 2026

Notice Update: May 20, 2026

What’s happening:

The City of Guelph is replacing the Speed River Bridge on Speedvale Avenue East. This work is part of Phase 2 of the multi-year Speedvale Avenue Corridor

Improvement. During Phase 2, we’re reconstructing Speedvale Avenue East, from east of the Guelph Junction Railway tracks to Riverview Drive. This includes upgrading the underground sewer and water pipes, replacing the bridge, adding multi-use paths, re-aligning the Speed River trail and adding a trail underpass for future connections.

These improvements will support Guelph’s growing population and make it easier for you to travel along Speedvale Avenue East by walking, cycling, driving or taking transit.

Site preparation began in late January and stage 1A construction staging was implemented on Thursday February 19. We anticipate Phase 2 construction will be completed by December 2027.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: This lane change will reduce traffic down to a single lane westbound across the bridge. Detouring traffic can use the Woodlawn Road East detour route by following project detour signage.

Sidewalks: One sidewalk will be open at all times (either north or south sidewalk). Please follow the posted signs for safety.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Downtown Trail access: One Downtown Trail access will be open at all times (there are two access points between the bridge and railway). Please follow the posted signs for safety.

Businesses within the affected area remain open and accessible.

Map of construction

Map of Detour Route

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more Information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction