Help us design the new Sloan Hill Park!

Online survey available through Have Your Say until June 17

We need your help to design Sloan Hill Park, a new 0.91-acre neighbourhood park coming to 106 Beaumont Crescent. The Have Your Say survey is open through June 17.

Community input on park and playground design options will help make sure we create a space that meets the needs and wants of the neighbourhood. This new park will include a combined junior/senior playground with rubber surfacing, a possible half-court basketball feature, walkways and open space.

We have three design concepts and want you to let us know what you do and don’t like about each option. We’ll take that feedback and use it to refine the options down to two layouts we’ll bring back to the community for more input later this year. Then we’ll use the feedback collected during the second round of engagement to fully finalize the design before the park is constructed in spring 2027.

Subscribe to the project page to get updates and information about future engagement opportunities.

About neighbourhood parks

Neighbourhood parks are the building blocks of Guelph’s park system, taking the form of smaller local parks that serve the needs of one neighbourhood. They often include play areas, recreation amenities and green spaces that are close to people’s homes. They’re meant to be easily walked to, so people can enjoy unorganized, unstructured and spontaneous activities.

To learn more about the other types of parks in our classification system, check out our Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

For more information

Mathieu Alain, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4138

[email protected]