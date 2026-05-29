Guelph Museums and Culture to host several activities for National Indigenous History Month

Multiple events and activities to acknowledge National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day will be held throughout June

Guelph, Ont., May 29 – The City of Guelph will be hosting multiple events and activities at Guelph Civic Museum for National Indigenous History Month over the next month. Activities include:

Maawnjidyang Maa – We come together here

Entire month, Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Guelph Civic Museum

Admission by donation

This exhibition, within the museum and at sites around the city, invites re-storying of Guelph through Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee ways of knowing. These stories help connect us to the lands, waters and communities, who have always been, and always will be, here.

Curated in partnership with the Decolonizing Place Narratives Research Collective and supported by Canadian Heritage.

Plant Kin & Observation Workshop with Tanya Gluvakov, Roots & Raven

Sunday, May 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guelph Civic Museum and John Galt Park

Pre-registration required

A creative day in conversation with the plant world, here. Beginning outdoors on the land, within the Civic Museum hilltop garden and at the rivers, participants will observe and sketch our plant kin, listen to teachings of Spring, and then create a collaborative art piece inspired by the observations for display as part of the Maawnjidyang Maa exhibition.

Feast for Indigenous Community

Thursday, June 18

Early evening

First Nations, Inuit and Métis community members are invited to gather to share a meal and celebrate their cultures.

National Indigenous Peoples Day

Sunday, June 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Guelph Civic Museum

Admission by donation

Experience First Nations, Inuit and Métis drumming, music, dance, storytelling and craft, and explore the exhibition Maawnjidyang Maa – We Come Together Here.

Fourth Friday: MR. SAUGA

Friday, June 26 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. (Performance at 7:00 p.m.)

Guelph Civic Museum

Admission by donation

MR. SAUGA is a high-energy Indigenous performer fusing hip-hop with Michi Saagiig cultural elements. His engaging stage presence gets audiences to Get Loud! His latest album “Band Council Secrets” delivers impactful, crowd-ready tracks that showcase his evolving sound.

Throughout the evening, witness a 30-foot-wide video projection on the east-facing wall of the St. Agnes School, overlooking the museum’s main entrance and parking lot. The video compilation features “The Archive of Steampunk Mishoomis,” created by longtime Guelph resident, Anishinaabemowin speaker, and residential school Survivor, Rene Meshake, whose art is also represented in the Maawnjidyang Maa exhibition.

Visit guelphmuseums.ca for more information.

For more information

Tammy Adkin, Manager

Museums and Culture, Recreation and Culture

City of Guelph

519-836-1221

[email protected]