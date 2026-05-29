Guelph breaks ground on new transit and fleet facility

Guelph, Ont., May 29, 2026 – This morning, Dominique O’Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, Hardeep Singh Grewal, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation, Mike Schreiner, Member of Provincial Parliament for Guelph, Mayor Cam Guthrie, City Councilors and members of the City’s executive team announced that the city has broken ground on the new Guelph Transit and Fleet Services Facility. The facility, expected to be completed by 2030, will serve as foundational infrastructure for storing, charging, and maintaining the City’s electric buses and other fleet vehicles.

The Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) has committed $77 million in funding to help the City improve storage and charging capacity for its bus fleet, including $35 million from the Government of Ontario and $42 million from the Government of Canada. This significant contribution will support better reliability, service expansion, and future‑ready transit. The City has contracted PCL Constructors to lead construction, with Stantec as the prime consultant and Strasman Architects as the architect.

“Investing in public transit is key to building strong, connected and sustainable communities. We’re improving the capacity of transit systems to ensure people can safely and reliably get where they need to go,” said Dominique O’Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure. “Building a modern transit facility in Guelph creates the capacity required to increase the size and sustainability of the Guelph Transit fleet and serve generations to come.”

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is investing nearly $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America as part of our plan to protect Ontario by fighting gridlock, supporting good jobs and keeping communities moving,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation. “Today’s groundbreaking in Guelph marks an important milestone in that plan, helping build the local infrastructure Guelph Transit needs to deliver reliable service and support growth for years to come.”

“We are grateful for the support from the federal and provincial governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program,” said Tara Baker, CAO of the City of Guelph. “This project represents a key investment in infrastructure that will improve transportation and support the long-term growth and mobility of our community.”

From left to right: Deputy CAO Terry Gayman, Mayor Cam Guthrie, Councilor Linda Busuttil, Councilor Leanne Caron, Councilor Carly Klassen, Councilor Erin Caton, CAO Tara Baker, Guelph MP Dominique O’Rourke, Parliamentary Assistant Hardeep Singh Grewal, Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner, Councilor Phil Allt, Deputy CAO Colleen Clack-Bush, Councilor Cathy Downer.

About the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, over $33 billion in funding is being delivered through bilateral agreements between the Government of Canada and each of the provinces and territories. This project is supported through the program’s Public Transit Infrastructure Stream, which invests in the construction, expansion, and improvement of public transit infrastructure. These investments help people move more easily, expand travel options, create jobs, and reduce emissions while building more connected communities.

Strategic Communications

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City of Guelph

Dakota Brasier

Director of Media Relations

Office of Ontario’s Minister of Transportation

[email protected]