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Construction notice: ​new Guelph Transit and Fleet Services Facility  

Notice date: May 5, 2026 

What’s happening:  

​​We are starting construction on the new Guelph Transit and Fleet Services Facility on the property at the corner of Stone Road East and Watson Parkway South.  

Why:  

We’re building this new facility to replace aging, overcrowded spaces so teams can work efficiently, support a growing community, and keep people moving across Guelph in a sustainable and affordable way   

When:  

​Construction activity will begin on or around May 11, 2026, and we expect all work to be completed by early 2029.   

Changes during construction:   

Traffic lanes: ​No changes.   
Sidewalks: ​Not applicable. 
Guelph Transit: ​No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.   
Private driveway access: ​Not applicable.    

Map of construction area  

Satellite map depicting the construction area at the corner of Watson Parkway South and Stone Road East.

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.    

For more information  

For more information about the project, please contact: 

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Energy and Climate Change  

519-822-1260, extension 2672  

[email protected] 

City of Guelph Newsroom