Construction notice: ​new Guelph Transit and Fleet Services Facility

Notice date: May 5, 2026

What’s happening:

​​We are starting construction on the new Guelph Transit and Fleet Services Facility on the property at the corner of Stone Road East and Watson Parkway South.

Why:

We’re building this new facility to replace aging, overcrowded spaces so teams can work efficiently, support a growing community, and keep people moving across Guelph in a sustainable and affordable way

When:

​Construction activity will begin on or around May 11, 2026, and we expect all work to be completed by early 2029.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​No changes.

Sidewalks: ​Not applicable.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Not applicable.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, please contact:

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Energy and Climate Change

519-822-1260, extension 2672

[email protected]