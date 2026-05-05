Construction notice: ​new Guelph Transit and Fleet Services Facility  

Notice date: May 5, 2026
What’s happening:
We are starting construction on the new Guelph Transit and Fleet Services Facility on the property at the corner of Stone Road East and Watson Parkway South.
Why:
We’re building this new facility to replace aging, overcrowded spaces so teams can work efficiently, support a growing community, and keep people moving across Guelph in a sustainable and affordable way
When:
Construction activity will begin on or around May 11, 2026, and we expect all work to be completed by early 2029.
Changes during construction:
Traffic lanes: No changes.
Sidewalks: Not applicable.
Guelph Transit: No changes.
Waste collection: No changes.
Private driveway access: Not applicable.
Map of construction area
Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.
For more information
For more information about the project, please contact:
Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Energy and Climate Change
519-822-1260, extension 2672