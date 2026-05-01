Construction notice: City Hall cooling tower

Date: May 1, 2026

What’s happening:

The cooling tower at City Hall will be removed and replaced. The current tower has reached the end of its lifespan and will be upgraded with a new, more efficient system.

Why:

City Hall needs a reliable cooling system to support daily operations and to safely serve as a designated cooling centre during extreme heat. Replacing the tower now will improve energy efficiency, reduce long‑term maintenance needs, and support the City’s climate adaptation work as heat waves become more common.

When:

Construction will begin on Saturday, May 9 and will take place during normal business hours. We expect all work to be completed by the end of May.

Craning will take place over the weekend, on May 9 and 10. During this time, there will be no access to City Hall.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: No changes.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Other changes: There will be no access to City Hall during craning. This work will not impact City Hall operations during business hours.

Map of construction area:

For more information:

Energy and Climate Change

519-822-1260 extension 2672

[email protected]