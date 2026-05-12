City set to improve road safety around Guelph schools

Guelph, Ont., May 12, 2026 – This Canada Road Safety Week, the City of Guelph is sharing how it is improving road safety near schools for children and families. The actions are guided by the City’s Vision Zero strategy, which was approved by Council in 2025.

“The City is committed to making Guelph’s roads safer for everyone, especially in school zones,” says Steve Anderson, Manager, Transportation Engineering. “Following several tragic fatalities on our roads last year, we know our local community wants to see fewer serious incidents. We share this goal. Our data-driven approach to road safety helps us identify high-risk areas on our roads and prioritize Vision Zero actions that will reduce preventable injuries and deaths.”

How Vision Zero will improve safety near schools

The City continues using data to make evidence-based decisions as it works toward reducing the number of serious injuries and deaths on its roads to zero.

Traffic Calming Policy update: The City’s updated traffic calming policy, approved by Council in April, now prioritizes installing traffic calming measures in community safety zones which are often near schools. These traffic calming measures can include installing raised crosswalks, flex posts or curb extensions among others.

Reduced speed limits: Since starting in 2025, the City has permanently reduced speed limits on roads with a public, Catholic or elementary school in Guelph. The reduced speed limit map shows which roads now have a 30 km/h or 40 km/h posted speed limit.

New pedestrian crossovers: This year, the City is installing pedestrian crossovers at two intersections to help people cross the road near schools. They will be installed at Paisley Road and Rosewood Avenue/Goldie Avenue, and at Meyer Drive and Laverne Avenue.

Road Safety Initiatives Fund for traffic calming: the City received $676,904 from the Ontario government’s Road Safety Initiatives Fund (RSIF) to implement traffic calming measures in up to 33 community safety zones that were previously eligible for automated speed enforcement cameras. The City may qualify for an additional $2,700,198 from RSIF.

City’s data show progress on Vision Zero

The City is using proactive road safety measures proven to be effective to support safety on our streets.

Twenty-three leading pedestrian intervals: In the last year, the City doubled its number of leading pedestrian intervals. It added 11 leading pedestrian intervals, bringing the total to 23 across Guelph. These signals allow pedestrians to begin crossing the road before vehicles move, giving drivers more time to notice them.

Adding community safety zones in more areas of the city: Community safety zones are areas where many people walk or cycle, and are typically near elementary schools. In 2025, the City expanded community safety zone boundaries to include institutional areas, public parks and senior-friendly spaces like the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre. There are now 66 community safety zones in Guelph, covering over 52 kilometers of road combined.

Red light cameras save $40 million in costs to the community: Running a red light is more likely to cause a significant injury than any other type of collision. Since 2021, the City has installed six red light cameras. This has yielded nearly $40 million in cost savings to the community through reduced injuries, fewer hospitalizations and fewer instances of lost productivity.

Road safety is a shared responsibility

The City reminds drivers they have an important role in preventing serious injuries and deaths on Guelph roads. Driving slower, especially near schools, reduces the risk of a collision and provides more time to respond when children cross the street unexpectedly.

Resources

Vision Zero

Vision Zero Guelph: Action Plan for Safe Streets

Vision Zero action tracker

Vision Zero collision dashboard

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph

