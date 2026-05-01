Candidate nominations now open for Guelph’s 2026 municipal election

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2026 – Starting today, candidates can file their nomination for the offices of mayor, city councillor or school board trustee until 2 p.m. on August 21, 2026. Nomination packages are available digitally at guelph.ca/vote and in person at the ServiceGuelph counter at City Hall.

“Serving on City Council or as a school board trustee is a meaningful way to shape the future of our city, and when more people step forward to run, it strengthens our local democracy,” says Dylan McMahon, City Clerk. “We encourage residents who are passionate about public service and local decision making to learn more about the roles and consider putting their name forward.”

How to file your nomination

To file a nomination, candidates must:

Make an appointment with the City Clerk’s Office to submit their nomination package. Email [email protected] to book an appointment.

to book an appointment. Submit 25 endorsements with your nomination for all positions other than school board trustee.

Provide acceptable identification showing name and qualifying Guelph address.

Pay the required filing fee: $200 for mayor $100 for councillor or trustee



All candidates will be listed on guelph.ca/vote within one business day of filing their nomination. Candidates may not accept campaign contributions or incur campaign expenses until their nomination has been officially filed.

Resources

About the 2026 municipal election

Election Day for the 2026 Municipal and School Board Election is Monday, October 26. Advanced voting will take place from October 10-18. Vote by mail options will also be available.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph