Applications now open for 2026 Affordable Housing Seed Funding

Guelph, Ont., May 7, 2026 – Not-for-profits can now apply for up to $25,000 in seed funding from the City of Guelph to start an affordable housing project.

A total of $100,000 is available to cover pre-construction costs, like site studies, surveys or planning fees. Affordable housing supported by the grants must remain affordable for at least 25 years at the provincially defined benchmarks.

“It takes time and resources for not-for-profits to get ideas off the ground, and this seed funding helps move that work ahead,” said Jodie Sales, General Manager of Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services. “By supporting pre-construction costs, we can enable not-for-profits to direct more resources into affordable housing to bring those projects to life.”

In 2025, the City awarded four seed funding grants to help plan at least 43 new affordable units in Guelph. Grant recipients included:

Harcourt Memorial United Church for feasibility studies for affordable housing at 87 Dean Avenue.

for feasibility studies for affordable housing at 87 Dean Avenue. Kindle Communities for pre-development work for 12 affordable units at 10 Shelldale Crescent.

for pre-development work for 12 affordable units at 10 Shelldale Crescent. Thresholds Homes and Supports for pre-development work for 13 affordable units at 14 Edinburgh Road South.

for pre-development work for 13 affordable units at 14 Edinburgh Road South. UpBuilding! Non-profit Homes (Guelph) Inc. for pre-development work for 18 affordable units at 60 Fife Road.

“Early support like this seed funding grant helps turn ideas into action as we explore new affordable housing opportunities for families in our community,” said Leisha Burley, Director of Kindle Communities.

This program supports the City’s 10-year Housing Affordability Strategy. The strategy’s goal is to ensure about one in three newly built homes is affordable.

How to apply

To learn more and apply, not-for-profits can visit the Affordable Housing Seed Funding Grant page on guelph.ca.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. City staff meet three times each year to assess proposals based on how they address local housing needs.

Resources

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph