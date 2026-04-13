Construction notice: Watson Road South closed starting April 27

Notice date: April 13, 2025

What’s happening:

We’re replacing the watermain and storm sewer within the York Road and Watson Road South intersection.

Why:

This work is being completed as part of the York Road Phase 4 reconstruction project to accommodate Guelph’s growing population.

When:

Watson Road South will be closed starting April 27 until June 5.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Access to York Road from Watson Road South will be prohibited onto York Road. Motorists are advised to follow the detour (D-4) via Watson Parkway South to navigate around the intersection closure. Please expect delays if travelling in the area.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction