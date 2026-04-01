Construction notice: Nottingham Street closed near Gordon Street starting April 13​ for one week

Notice date: Mar 31, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​J.G. Goetz Construction Limited is removing a water service and repaving the road.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 23 Gordon Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about April 13​, and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes:​ Nottingham Street will be closed to through traffic, from Gordon Street to Dublin Street South. Local traffic will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 23 Gordon Street.

Sidewalks: ​The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 23 Gordon Street during construction. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction