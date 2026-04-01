Construction notice: Nottingham Street closed near Gordon Street starting April 13​ for one week

Notice date: Mar 31, 2026
What’s happening:
J.G. Goetz Construction Limited is removing a water service and repaving the road.
The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.
Why:
This project supports a development project at 23 Gordon Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].
When:
Work starts on or about April 13, and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.
Changes during construction:
Traffic lanes: Nottingham Street will be closed to through traffic, from Gordon Street to Dublin Street South. Local traffic will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 23 Gordon Street.
Sidewalks: The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 23 Gordon Street during construction. Please follow posted signs for safety.
Guelph Transit: No changes.
Waste collection: No changes.
Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
Map of construction area
Thank you for your patience during this construction project.