Notice of intention to designate: 31 Yorkshire Street South

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 31 Yorkshire Street South as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description is Part of Park Lot 65, Plan 8 and Part Lot 2, 61R10369, Guelph.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

31 Yorkshire Street South is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets three of the nine prescribed criteria for determining design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value, as per Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because it is representative of a modest, front gable house form and architectural style from the late 19th century in Guelph.

The subject property meets criterion 2 because it displays a high degree of craftsmanship in its construction shown in the architectural features retained from its original construction.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 7 because it is important in defining, maintaining and supporting the character of the Yorkshire Street South streetscape in the Waterloo Avenue Cultural Heritage Landscape identified as a candidate CHL in the City of Guelph Cultural Heritage Action Plan.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 31 Yorkshire Street South should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

2-storey, front gable house form

single-storey, hip roofed bay window in the façade and on the south elevation

exterior walls constructed with pressed red brick in a stretched bond pattern

segmental arch heads of widows and doors constructed with a single course of soldier bricks and a lug sill of rock-faced limestone

original half-glass front door with bolection moulding under a segmental arch transom window

original front porch extending from the front bay window, supported by four original turned, wooden posts (one engaged and three free-standing) below elaborate brackets and corbels with fretwork and turned drops.

Front porch woodwork continues in the wooden corbels over the front bay window.

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated April 15, 2026 and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2026. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation bylaw which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the bylaw may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496

[email protected]

Notice date: April 23, 2026