Construction notice: Landsdown Drive closed starting April 27​

Notice date: April 7, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​Thoume Construction is installing six sets of sewer and water services, decommissioning one set of water and sanitary service and repaving the road.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 34 Landsdown Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about April 27 and takes about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​ Landsdown Drive will be closed to through traffic from Valley Road to Lovering Lane during the project. Local traffic will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 34 Landsdown Drive.

Guelph Transit: ​ No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction