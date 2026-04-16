Guelph’s Evergreen Seniors Community Centre will be closed this summer for renovations

Guelph, Ont., April 16, 2026 – The Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, located at 683 Woolwich Street in Guelph, will be closed from June 29 – mid-September for renovations.

During this time, construction crews will be working in different areas of the building: the men’s and women’s washrooms, the change rooms and the front entrance.

The upgrades will focus on creating fully accessible, modern washrooms that support dignity and independence for all users. Work will include:

Wider, clearer pathways to improve mobility for wheelchair and mobility device users

Installing accessible fixtures like collapsable coat hooks, grab bars and an adult sized change table

New accessible showers with fold-down seats

New durable finishes, including slip-resistant flooring, wall finishes, countertops and toilet partitions

Energy efficient lighting and plumbing fixtures

Emergency call systems with both audible and visual alerts

Power door operators

A new universal washroom, designed to accommodate individuals of all abilities.

During this time, the centre will be closed for programs. Seniors programs will be relocated to Victoria Road Recreation Centre and West End Community Centre. All programs are listed on recenroll.ca. If you need support navigating program registration during this time, please contact: [email protected]

Bistro 683 will be closed for in person dining, but will be offering a bi-weekly meal pick-up program during the closure. Ordering details will be found soon on the Bistro’s webpage.

For more information

Wendy Kornelsen, Manager, Support Services and Operations

Recreation Services, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2684

[email protected]