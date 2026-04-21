Dispose of your batteries safely—drop them off in battery recycling bins!

Many City facilities feature convenient Call2Recyle battery recycling bins

Guelph, Ont., April 21, 2026 – Batteries are super useful but need to be disposed of properly. Improper disposal, like throwing them in your grey or blue bin can cause toxic materials to end up in the landfill and can even lead to dangerous fires. As a Call2Recycle partner, many City facilities across Guelph offer battery disposal bins, a free and convenient way to properly recycle your batteries in a safe and environmentally friendly fashion.

Battery disposal locations

Battery drop off bins are available at the following City and Guelph Public Library locations:

West End Recreation Centre, 21 Imperial Road South

Victoria Road Recreation Centre, 151 Victoria Road North

Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, 683 Woolwich Street

City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Fire Station 1 (Headquarters), 50 Wyndham Street South

Fire Station 2, 74 Speedvale Avenue East

Fire Station 3, 115 Stone Road West

Fire Station 4, 21 Imperial Road South

Fire Station 5, 380 Elizabeth Street

Guelph Public Library: Main Branch, 100 Norfolk Street East Side Branch, 1 Starwood Drive Westminster Square Branch, 31 Farley Drive



Call2Recyle has partners across Canada, and other businesses and locations in Guelph also offer battery disposal bins. Check the location map on recycleyourbatteries.ca to find the drop-off closest to you!

Why recycle batteries?

Safely disposing of your batteries helps prevent fires. Even used batteries contain energy and can spark when they come into contact with metal. Throwing used batteries into your grey or blue bins means they’ll be tumbling around with all sorts of other items in a way that might cause a fire. We’ve seen it happen! Our waste processing facility dealt with a battery fire in 2025.

Recycling batteries properly is also much better for the environment. Not only does it keep toxic battery chemicals from ending up in the landfill, but recovering the rare metals from recycled batteries helps reduce the need to mine more.

Battery disposal tips

It’s important to prepare your batteries for proper disposal. Some batteries should have their terminals protected before you drop them in the disposal bins. Batteries that are:

lithium,

coin (button) cells,

small sealed lead acid (SSLA), or

alkaline batteries 9V or higher

should have their terminals protected before being disposed of. You can protect the terminals by taping over them with clear packing tape, duct tape or electrical tape, but make sure not to cover the brand name or battery chemistry information on the label. Alternatively, you can individually bag these batteries in a clear sealable bag.

Storing batteries at home

It’s important to consider safety when keeping batteries around the home:

Don’t store new and used batteries together.

Store batteries in a cool, dry place.

Keep batteries out of the reach of children.

Drop off used batteries regularly; if they sit for more than three months, they can start to corrode.

For more battery safety tips, including e-mobility battery tips and how to handle damaged or recalled batteries, check out recyleyourbatteries.ca.

About Call2Recyle

Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1997 to protect and preserve the environment by offering safe and efficient collecting and recycling services across a range of batteries and devices. Since 1997 they have recycled over 60 million kilograms of batteries across Canada. Learn more on their website.

For more information

Solid Waste Resources

519-767-0598

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]