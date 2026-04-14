Celebrate Earth Day this year by planting trees

Our community tree planting event is back!

Guelph, Ont., April 14, 2026 – The City of Guelph is cohosting its fourth annual Earth Day tree planting event in partnership with the Rotary Club of Guelph and Trees for Guelph.

Event details

Date: Saturday, April 25, rain or shine

Location: Hanlon Creek Forest, 335 Laird Road. Parking (including for bikes) and site access will be at this location.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trees, shovels, mulch, pails and planting instructions will all be provided. All you need to do is come out ready to plant! We’ll have our Water Wagon onsite so you can stay hydrated while you plant. Please remember to bring a refillable water bottle to help reduce plastic waste.

Leave your mark

Trees help us recover from severe weather caused by climate change. Our urban forest helps clean the air and keep us cool, saves energy and prevents flooding. Spending time near trees and in natural spaces can also improve our physical and mental health!

Plant trees, build corridors for wildlife, and help fight climate change close to home. Leave your mark on the world this Earth Day by planting trees and being the change for future generations.

Last year, we planted over 1,000 native trees and shrubs! This year, we’re taking it one step further by planting another 1,000 trees and shrubs, plus 400 pollinator plants, including 300 native wildflowers and 100 native grasses. There’s something for everyone at this community event.

Looking to add more native trees to your own backyard? Check out the Guelph’s Community Tree Giveaway.

For more information

For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Guelph webpage or contact:

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

519 822 1260 extension 2761

[email protected]