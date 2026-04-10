Annual invasive species removal work resumes this spring

Guelph, Ont., April 10, 2026 – Each year, we work to improve the environmental health of our parks and natural areas by removing invasive plant species. Invasive species, like buckthorn, Japanese knotweed, dog strangling vine and phragmites australis crowd out native species, threatening balanced ecosystems and reducing habitat for wildlife. Removing invasive species before they establish and spread further keeps our parks and natural areas healthy and enjoyable for all.
We use mechanical and herbicide treatment methods between the months of March and November, tackling invasive species on the highest-risk sites across the city. Work at each location generally takes between three and five days to complete, weather permitting. Signs are posted in treatment areas while work is underway.
Please stay out of work areas when signs are present
Both Garlon™ and Roundup WeatherPro® have a low exposure risk to people and animals when used correctly. During invasive species removals, park facilities and most trails will stay open, but please stay out of marked work areas.
Invasive species removal by type and location
Buckthorn, treated between April and November
- 40 Municipal Street
- Bailey Park
- Carter Park
- Castlebury Park
- Centennial Park east of the Guelph Community Sports Dome
- Clythe Wellhouse
- Crane Park
- Creighton Natural Area
- Dallan Natural Area
- Downey Trail from Teal Drive to Hanlon Creek Boulevard
- Downey Wellhouse
- Eramosa River Trail
- Franchetto Park
- Golfview Park
- Grange Road Park near Hill Trail and Creighton Avenue
- Hanlon Creek Park
- Heritage Park west of the Speed River from Wyndam Street South to Macdonell Street
- Hilltop north and south of Hilltop Road
- Joesph Wolfond Park West
- Kortright Hills from Teal Drive to the Hanlon Parkway
- Logan Test Well – Water Services
- MacAlister Park
- Mollison Park
- Northview Natural Area Trail from Mulin Drive to Beverly Robson Playground
- Peter Misersky Park
- Scouts Camp Water Services
- Speedvale Water Tower
- Spurline Trail
- Stormwater management pond at 299 Cole Road
- Stormwater management pond at 93 Severn Drive
- Stormwater management pond at Buckthorn Crescent
- Stormwater management pond at north of Carter Park
- Stormwater management pond at Southcreek Trail
- Stormwater management pond in Kortright Hills at 50 Hazelwood Drive
- University Village, near Laurelwood Crescent
- Watson Road North Trail Natural Area
- Woodland Glen Park
Dog strangling vine, treated between May and September
- Eramosa River Park
- Hatiti Creek Trail from Chesterton Lane to Grange Road
- Hanlon Creek Park
- Howitt Park
- Goldie Park
- Valleyhaven Lane Natural Area
- Paisley Road and Hanlon Parkway
- Pine Ridge Trail
- Preservation Park
- Scout Camp
- Silvercreek Park
- Suffolk Park
- W.E Hamilton Park
Japanese knotweed, treated between September and October
- Ann Street
- Cedarvale Avenue
- Dunhill Trail
- Eramosa River Trail
- F.M. Woods Water Treatment Plant (Waterworks)
- Heritage Park
- James Street Trail & Road Allowance
- North Humberland Park
- Paisley and Edinburgh Park and Natural Area
- Railway corridor between Ann Street and Early Street
- Railway corridor between Liverpool Street and Aberdeen Street
- Rapids Side Trail
- River Run Centre property
- Scout Camp
- Silvercreek Trail
- Speed River Trail near Heritage Park
- Spurline Trail near London Rd
- Wellington Street West Woodlot near the Water Resource Recovery Centre
- Wolfond East
- Yewholme Natural Area
Phragmites, treated between August and September
- Clair Road North Natural Area
- Downey Wellhouse Property
- Eastview Park
- Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road
- Gosling Gardens Park
- Grange Road Natural Area
- Guelph Lake Sports Field
- Hall’s Pond on Clair Road
- Hanlon Business Park Natural Area
- Harts Lane West Road Allowance
- Hilltop North
- Northview Natural Area
- Preservation Park
- Riverside Park (near Woodlawn Road)
- Stormwater management pond at Cityview
- Stormwater management pond at Hanlon Business Park
- Stormwater management pond at Hazelwood Drive
- Stormwater management pond at Howitt Park
- Stormwater management pond at Norton drive and Severn Drive
- Stormwater management pond at Starwood Drive
- Stormwater management pond at Summit Ridge Trail
- Stormwater management pond at Watson and Watson
- Stormwater management pond, near Joe Veroni Park
- Stormwater management ponds, north of Hanlon Business Park
- Stormwater management pond at Watson and Grange
- Watson Parkway North and Grange Road
- Westra Natural Area and Ellis Creek Park
Wild Parsnip, treated between April and September
- Stormwater management pond on Starwood Drive
- Westminster Woods Park
- Fife Road at railway crossing
Read more about how and why we remove invasive species from parks and natural areas.
Woodlot management and other invasive species
Select woodlots that were most significantly impacted by the loss of Ash trees due to Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) will undergo full invasive species removal, which may include buckthorn, garlic mustard, periwinkle, goutweed, burdock, greater celandine, lily of the valley, autumn olive, black locust, invasive honeysuckle, Norway maple and Manitoba Maple. To learn more about the removal of EAB please refer to Guelph’s EAB plan.
Woodlot management, happening between April and November
- Arkell Spring Grounds
- Carter Wellfield
- Ellis Creek
- Elmira Park Woodlot
- Hadati Creek Trail near Schroder Crescent to Victoria Road
- Margaret Greene Woodlot
- Marksam Park
- Mitchell Woods
- Preservation Park
- Ridgeway/Greenway Woodlot
- Sugartree Woodlot
- Westminster Woodlot near Beaver Meadows Drive, south of Orin Reid Park
For more information
519-837-5626
[email protected]