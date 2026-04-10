Annual invasive species removal work resumes this spring

Guelph, Ont., April 10, 2026 – Each year, we work to improve the environmental health of our parks and natural areas by removing invasive plant species. Invasive species, like buckthorn, Japanese knotweed, dog strangling vine and phragmites australis crowd out native species, threatening balanced ecosystems and reducing habitat for wildlife. Removing invasive species before they establish and spread further keeps our parks and natural areas healthy and enjoyable for all.

We use mechanical and herbicide treatment methods between the months of March and November, tackling invasive species on the highest-risk sites across the city. Work at each location generally takes between three and five days to complete, weather permitting. Signs are posted in treatment areas while work is underway.

Please stay out of work areas when signs are present

Both Garlon™ and Roundup WeatherPro® have a low exposure risk to people and animals when used correctly. During invasive species removals, park facilities and most trails will stay open, but please stay out of marked work areas.

Invasive species removal by type and location

Buckthorn, treated between April and November

40 Municipal Street

Bailey Park

Carter Park

Castlebury Park

Centennial Park east of the Guelph Community Sports Dome

Clythe Wellhouse

Crane Park

Creighton Natural Area

Dallan Natural Area

Downey Trail from Teal Drive to Hanlon Creek Boulevard

Downey Wellhouse

Eramosa River Trail

Franchetto Park

Golfview Park

Grange Road Park near Hill Trail and Creighton Avenue

Hanlon Creek Park

Heritage Park west of the Speed River from Wyndam Street South to Macdonell Street

Hilltop north and south of Hilltop Road

Joesph Wolfond Park West

Kortright Hills from Teal Drive to the Hanlon Parkway

Logan Test Well – Water Services

MacAlister Park

Mollison Park

Northview Natural Area Trail from Mulin Drive to Beverly Robson Playground

Peter Misersky Park

Scouts Camp Water Services

Speedvale Water Tower

Spurline Trail

Stormwater management pond at 299 Cole Road

Stormwater management pond at 93 Severn Drive

Stormwater management pond at Buckthorn Crescent

Stormwater management pond at north of Carter Park

Stormwater management pond at Southcreek Trail

Stormwater management pond in Kortright Hills at 50 Hazelwood Drive

University Village, near Laurelwood Crescent

Watson Road North Trail Natural Area

Woodland Glen Park

Dog strangling vine, treated between May and September

Eramosa River Park

Hatiti Creek Trail from Chesterton Lane to Grange Road

Hanlon Creek Park

Howitt Park

Goldie Park

Valleyhaven Lane Natural Area

Paisley Road and Hanlon Parkway

Pine Ridge Trail

Preservation Park

Scout Camp

Silvercreek Park

Suffolk Park

W.E Hamilton Park

Japanese knotweed, treated between September and October

Ann Street

Cedarvale Avenue

Dunhill Trail

Eramosa River Trail

F.M. Woods Water Treatment Plant (Waterworks)

Heritage Park

James Street Trail & Road Allowance

North Humberland Park

Paisley and Edinburgh Park and Natural Area

Railway corridor between Ann Street and Early Street

Railway corridor between Liverpool Street and Aberdeen Street

Rapids Side Trail

River Run Centre property

Scout Camp

Silvercreek Trail

Speed River Trail near Heritage Park

Spurline Trail near London Rd

Wellington Street West Woodlot near the Water Resource Recovery Centre

Wolfond East

Yewholme Natural Area

Phragmites, treated between August and September

Clair Road North Natural Area

Downey Wellhouse Property

Eastview Park

Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road

Gosling Gardens Park

Grange Road Natural Area

Guelph Lake Sports Field

Hall’s Pond on Clair Road

Hanlon Business Park Natural Area

Harts Lane West Road Allowance

Hilltop North

Northview Natural Area

Preservation Park

Riverside Park (near Woodlawn Road)

Stormwater management pond at Cityview

Stormwater management pond at Hanlon Business Park

Stormwater management pond at Hazelwood Drive

Stormwater management pond at Howitt Park

Stormwater management pond at Norton drive and Severn Drive

Stormwater management pond at Starwood Drive

Stormwater management pond at Summit Ridge Trail

Stormwater management pond at Watson and Watson

Stormwater management pond, near Joe Veroni Park

Stormwater management ponds, north of Hanlon Business Park

Stormwater management pond at Watson and Grange

Watson Parkway North and Grange Road

Westra Natural Area and Ellis Creek Park

Wild Parsnip, treated between April and September

Stormwater management pond on Starwood Drive

Westminster Woods Park

Fife Road at railway crossing

Read more about how and why we remove invasive species from parks and natural areas.

Woodlot management and other invasive species

Select woodlots that were most significantly impacted by the loss of Ash trees due to Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) will undergo full invasive species removal, which may include buckthorn, garlic mustard, periwinkle, goutweed, burdock, greater celandine, lily of the valley, autumn olive, black locust, invasive honeysuckle, Norway maple and Manitoba Maple. To learn more about the removal of EAB please refer to Guelph’s EAB plan.

Woodlot management, happening between April and November

Arkell Spring Grounds

Carter Wellfield

Ellis Creek

Elmira Park Woodlot

Hadati Creek Trail near Schroder Crescent to Victoria Road

Margaret Greene Woodlot

Marksam Park

Mitchell Woods

Preservation Park

Ridgeway/Greenway Woodlot

Sugartree Woodlot

Westminster Woodlot near Beaver Meadows Drive, south of Orin Reid Park

For more information

519-837-5626

[email protected]