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Home » Construction » Water operations work taking place overnight on March 16 

Water operations work taking place overnight on March 16 

Notice date: March 12, 2026 

What’s happening:  

​​City crews are performing routine water system valve operations and maintenance in the downtown area. 

Why:  

​​This work will ensure valves are in working condition for upcoming watermain work for the Wyndham Street Reconstruction Project. 

When:  

​​Work will be completed overnight on Monday, March 16 (weather permitting).​ We will provide updates if the date changes. 

Changes during construction:   

Traffic lanes: Brief intermittent lane restrictions may be in place to allow crews to work safely. 
Sidewalks: ​No changes.  
Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​  
Parking: ​No changes.  
Waste collection: ​No changes. 
Private driveway access: ​No changes. 
Water Service: No changes.  

Map of construction area  

Map of Downtown Guelph with a box highlighting the area of Wyndham Street.

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.    

For more information  

Water Services  
City of Guelph  
519-837-5629  
[email protected]  

City of Guelph Newsroom