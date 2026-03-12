Water operations work taking place overnight on March 16

Notice date: March 12, 2026

What’s happening:

​​City crews are performing routine water system valve operations and maintenance in the downtown area.

Why:

​​This work will ensure valves are in working condition for upcoming watermain work for the Wyndham Street Reconstruction Project.

When:

​​Work will be completed overnight on Monday, March 16 (weather permitting).​ We will provide updates if the date changes.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Brief intermittent lane restrictions may be in place to allow crews to work safely.

Sidewalks: ​No changes.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Parking: ​No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Water Service: No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]