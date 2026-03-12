Water operations work taking place overnight on March 16 

Notice date: March 12, 2026
What’s happening:
City crews are performing routine water system valve operations and maintenance in the downtown area.
Why:
This work will ensure valves are in working condition for upcoming watermain work for the Wyndham Street Reconstruction Project.
When:
Work will be completed overnight on Monday, March 16 (weather permitting). We will provide updates if the date changes.
Changes during construction:
Traffic lanes: Brief intermittent lane restrictions may be in place to allow crews to work safely.
Sidewalks: No changes.
Guelph Transit: No changes.
Parking: No changes.
Waste collection: No changes.
Private driveway access: No changes.
Water Service: No changes.
Map of construction area
Thank you for your patience during this construction project.
For more information
Water Services
City of Guelph
519-837-5629
[email protected]