Stepping Stone opens new daytime drop-in space, expanding access to community supports

Guelph, Ont., March 2, 2026 – Today, Stepping Stone opened a new daytime drop-in space at 23 Gordon Street, creating another welcoming place in Guelph for people to find support and connect with services.

This new space offers daytime services Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with access to:

Food and basic essentials

A safe indoor space offering relief from the cold or heat

Accessible washrooms and showers

Laundry facilities

Stepping Stone works closely with a broad network of community agencies, ensuring people can connect with health, housing and social supports when they need them most.

“It’s important for people to have safe places to go for support when they need it,” said Jodie Sales, General Manager of Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Relations at the City of Guelph.

“Thank you to Stepping Stone staff and volunteers, as well as its trusted community partners, for your dedication in opening this space and for showing up every day for people in our community.”

Over the next two years, the City-supported daytime drop-in space will serve as a pilot, giving residents a stable, consistent place to turn for help and connection. This work supports ongoing efforts by Wellington County and members of the Health and Housing Planning Table towards long-term health and housing solutions for our community.

“This daytime drop-in program will serve as a hub, connecting individuals to health and housing-focused services and care,” said Executive Director of Stepping Stone Perrin Valli.

“Thank you to the City for funding this work and to our community partners whose collaboration will help make this program a success. We are excited to re-open a daytime drop-in program at 23 Gordon Street and to continue the work started by our founder Sister Christine, fostering community and a sense of belonging for everyone.”

Last year, Stepping Stone supported more than 630 people through its four shelter sites and gave an average of 130 people with a place to sleep each night. Stepping Stone also helped 417 people secure permanent housing in 2025 — helping some avoid eviction and others to move from shelters or encampments into stable housing.

To learn more about Stepping Stone and its services, visit steppingstonegw.com.

Quick facts

What services are available? Comfortable indoor space, food, basic items, accessible washrooms and showers, and laundry facilities.

Comfortable indoor space, food, basic items, accessible washrooms and showers, and laundry facilities. Who can access this space? Anyone in Guelph who needs support. Staff can also help connect people with other community agencies.

Anyone in Guelph who needs support. Staff can also help connect people with other community agencies. When is it open? Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Where is it located? 23 Gordon Street, Guelph.

23 Gordon Street, Guelph. Why is it opening now? To expand access to basic supports and strengthen the network of services available to people in Guelph, while long-term health and housing solutions are developed.

Kitchen facilities at Stepping Stone.

Stepping Stone staff Gail Hoekstra, Perrin Valli, and Kyle Crann, with City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Laundry facilities at Stepping Stone

About Stepping Stone

Stepping Stone helps individuals and families experiencing homelessness step forward on a path toward securing permanent housing in Guelph-Wellington through housing-focused programs and individualized support. The organization continues the legacy started in 1983 by its founder, Sister Christine Leyser, providing a trauma-informed, low-barrier space where people can meet immediate needs and find support. It offers four shelter sites where people can find a place to sleep each night, along with the daytime drop-in space where people can connect for support.

About the City of Guelph

Guelph is a growing, diverse and vibrant community of about 149,000 people, located about 100 kilometres west of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Guelph’s community partners and business leaders are making a difference locally and globally in agri-food, technology, environmental enterprise and advanced manufacturing industries. The city’s healthy local economy, thriving arts and culture scene, charming neighbourhoods, parks and green spaces make Guelph among the most livable cities in Canada.

Resources

Perrin Valli

Executive Director

Stepping Stone

[email protected]

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph