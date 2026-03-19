Notice of intention to designate: 225 Waterloo Ave

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 225 Waterloo Ave as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description is Lot 42, Plan 330.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The residential dwelling at 225 Waterloo Avenue is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets six of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22. The Page 4 of 5 subject building at 225 Waterloo Avenue has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because the nineteenth-century stone residence is a representative example of neo-classical architecture built from Guelph limestone.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 4 because it has direct associations with the Kennedy family and Kennedy quarry. The subject property meets criterion 5 because it yields information about the limestone quarries located along Waterloo Avenue. The subject property meets criterion 6 because it reflects the work of David Kennedy and his sons, a prominent family of quarrymen and stonemasons.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 7 because the property maintains the character of Waterloo Avenue, defined by late nineteenth and early twentieth century residential dwellings. The subject property meets criterion 8 because it is physically linked to its surroundings through the use of limestone cut from the nearby Kennedy quarry.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 225 Waterloo Avenue should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

· Building form, including:

· Side gabled roof

· Symmetrical façade

· Exterior limestone walls, including:

· Window openings on the facade

· Front door opening on the façade

· Brick chimneys

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on April 20, 2026. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496 [email protected]

Notice date: March 19,2026