Join Guelph’s second annual Ecochallenge this April

Guelph, Ont., March 24, 2026 – The City of Guelph is hosting its second annual Ecochallenge from April 1-30. As part of our commitment to reducing waste, supporting a circular economy and reducing climate change impacts, we are inviting everyone in Guelph to join our team. It’s all about making small changes together that add up to make a big impact.

What’s the Ecochallenge?

The Ecochallenge is a month-long, online challenge where people choose small, simple actions that reduce their carbon footprint and support a healthier environment. In 2025, the Guelph Ecochallenge team completed hundreds of actions, from reducing food waste to supporting sustainable transportation, and tracked them in real time using the online platform.

Why join the Ecochallenge?

Small steps each day can add up to big change when we do them together. The Ecochallenge is a free and easy way to build new habits during Earth Month and add momentum to the climate and sustainability work happening across our city.

This year, with the generous support of the Downtown Guelph Business Association, you’ll also have an opportunity to win Downtown Dollars for your participation!

Who can join?

Everyone! If you live, work or play in Guelph, we want you involved. This challenge is open to everyone:

Residents and families

City staff

Schools and community groups

Local businesses, organizations and institutions

Invite your family, friends and coworkers for a friendly competition to see who can earn the most points through daily actions. No special skills or tools are needed to join—you decide which actions to try and how much time you spend.

How do I participate?

You can join the Guelph Community Team starting any time from today to the end of April.

Visit the Guelph Community Team EcoChallenge website

Create a free account

Choose the actions you want to try in April.

Log your actions to earn points and track your impact.

Resources

For more information

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Energy and Climate Change

Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2672

[email protected]