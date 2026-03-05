Help us finalize Guelph’s updated Outside Water Use Bylaw

Have Your Say by March 22

We’re asking for community feedback on the proposed changes to our Outside Water Use Bylaw. You can share your thoughts by submitting a comment through Have Your Say by March 22!

In 2025, we kicked off a review of the bylaw, which was initially adopted in 2003 to meet provincial requirements for water management outlined in Ontario’s Low Water Response Plan.

Revisiting the bylaw is the perfect chance to make some general housekeeping changes to standardise and bring it in line with related regulations and policies. It’s also an opportunity to make larger changes to our Outside Water Use Program, to make sure the bylaw and program are:

Easy for everyone to understand and follow,

Reducing water use during peak times and days with extreme weather or drought conditions, and

Helping make smart choices with our water capacity as Guelph continues to grow.

With information from an update study and input gathered from the community during the first phase of engagement in 2025, we’ve assembled proposed changes in a draft bylaw update and reworked Outside Water Use Program. Now we need your help to make sure we’re getting it right before we take the updated bylaw and program to Council later this year.

Read through the proposed changes outlined on the Have Your Say project page and submit your comments by March 22. By asking questions and letting us know if any of the proposed changes are confusing, you’ll help us make sure we prepare a simpler Outside Water Use Program with updates that are clearly explained and requirements that are easy to understand and follow.

