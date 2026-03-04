Help finalize the design for Mkinaak Donjibaa Park, a new park in the Kortright East subdivision

Share your feedback on the two design options through the online survey, open until March 25.

Guelph, Ont., March 4, 2026 — We’re turning 249 Ambrous Crescent into Mkinaak Donjibaa Park (pronounced Mik-in-ah-k Don-ji-baa Park), and we need your help as we work towards construction of the park in summer 2026.

In spring 2025, we started planning the new park design and asked for community input on early design concepts. You shared what you liked, what you didn’t and what was missing from those initial designs. Now, we’ve used that feedback to prepare two updated design options and want your input once again. Fill out the Have Your Say survey by March 25 to help us know which design elements best meet the community’s needs. We’ll mix and match the features that are most popular to create the final park design, with the intent to complete construction throughout this summer.

About the park name

We started planning for this park before it had an official name. In October 2025 the City’s Committee of the Whole approved the Naming Committee’s recommendation to call it Mkinaak Donjibaa Park, which means Where the Turtles Live in Ojibwe.

The Naming Committee formed the name with input from the community and in consultation with our indigenous partners at the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations (MCNF). “Mkinaak Donjibaa Park” captures both the nature of the local Torrance Creek subwatershed (and the snapping turtles and midland painted turtles that live within it) and the geographic significance and sense of place provided by community features like parks.

For more information

Ryan Mallory, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2298

[email protected]