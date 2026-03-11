Eastview Park closed to motorized vehicles until official spring opening to prevent additional damage

Repairs will be completed and vehicle access will resume later in the spring

Guelph, Ont., March 10, 2026 – Recently, Eastview Park (800 Watson Parkway North) experienced significant damage from motor vehicles entering the park space and driving over soil surfaces not designed for vehicle traffic. Repairs will take a significant amount of time and come at a substantial cost. The misuse of the facility not only destroyed sod but also disrupted important drainage features on the site, requiring extensive repair work.

To prevent further damage while the ground is soft, the City has made the difficult decision to close Eastview Park to vehicle traffic until the ground is firmer and less vulnerable to damage. Eastview Park will remain open to visitors on foot and bicycles, but the road entrances will be barricaded until our standard park opening date later in the spring.

While the ground is too soft to allow for immediate repairs, the City’s Parks department will undertake repairs later in the year. Repairs will include restoring the site drainage, replacing damaged sod and evaluating options for landscaping changes to limit the potential for future damage.

Accessible park alternatives

While Eastview Park is closed to vehicle traffic, other parks with accessible features are:

Riverside Park, Woolwich Street

Royal City Park, Gordon Street

Find a list of all City parks and play areas on guelph.ca.

Incident investigation underway

The City is following established processes for dealing with vandalism. Security footage has been requested, and the Guelph Police Service will be involved as the incident requires.

For more information

Ian Ferguson, Project Manager

Parks, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2802

[email protected]