Construction notice: 100 Steps Watermain Rehabilitation

Notice Date: March 11, 2026

What’s happening:

The City of Guelph is renewing the 100 Steps watermain, originally built in 1902. The contractor, Fer-Pal Construction Ltd (Core Aqua) will be using a trenchless lining method called cured-in-place pipe (CIPP). The 100 Steps Watermain is located between Huron St./Elizabeth St. intersection and Grove St./Metcalfe St. intersection.

Why:

This work will help extend the life of the watermain with minimal digging and ensure the longevity and reliability of the water distribution system.

When:

Construction will begin on March 17, and we expect all work to be completed by April 13 (weather permitting). Construction will take place between normal working hours (Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions on Elizabeth Street and Grove Street. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: The west sidewalk on Grove Street at Metcalfe Street and the east sidewalk on Elizabeth Street at Huron Street will be closed.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction areas:

Figure 1: 100 Steps Watermain Location

Figure 2: Lane reduction and pedestrian plan

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Contractor: Fer-Pal Construction Ltd (Core Aqua).

Jace Smith, Site Supervisor

(437) 448 – 6777

[email protected]

Tony Visconti, Site Supervisor

(416) 670 – 1180

[email protected]

City of Guelph

Rizwan Younis, Project Manager

Water Services

City of Guelph

(226) 332-1702

[email protected]