City to seek community feedback through 2026 satisfaction survey

Survey to run from March 23 until April 9

The City is set to launch its 2026 Satisfaction Survey to learn how residents feel about the overall quality of life in Guelph and City services.

The City has hired Forum Research, an independent research firm, to carry out the survey. Residents may receive a phone call from Forum Research inviting them to participate in this survey. Calls will be made through random selection. Residents can also choose to complete the survey online by visiting HaveYourSay. The survey will run from March 23 to April 9.

Community feedback will help the City understand what is working well and how we can better serve our community. The survey results will review trends over time, identify shifts in expectations, and examine feedback to better understand community needs.

The survey is legitimate, confidential, and voluntary. Forum Research is the ONLY organization contracted by the City to conduct this research. No financial information will ever be requested by the City as part of this survey.

Need extra confirmation about who is calling you? Feel free to contact the City at ServiceGuelph at [email protected] or call 519-822-1260 press ‘0’.

For more Information

Eric Campbell

Advisor, Strategy and Corporate Performance Reporting

Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services, Office of the CAO

City of Guelph

519-822-1260

[email protected]