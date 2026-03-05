City of Guelph awards Wyndham Street Reconstruction tender to Steed and Evans Ltd

Guelph, ON., March 5, 2026 – The City of Guelph has awarded Phase 1 of the Wyndham Street Reconstruction tender to Steed and Evans Ltd. for 24 million dollars. We’re happy to secure the tender and move the work forward as we renew our infrastructure and enable growth in downtown. The project was tendered to a list of pre-qualified contractors, and Steed and Evans Ltd. was selected as the lowest compliant bid, keeping the project on budget.

“This is a major milestone for our Downtown. We need to replace and improve the pipes underground and this tender gets us closer to that. Council knows that this is critical work. This project is a step in the right direction for improving our Downtown by making it more livable and accessible for our community,” said Mayor Guthrie.

Steed and Evans Ltd., has completed several major City of Guelph projects, including:

Baker Street Reconstruction

College Avenue Infrastructure Upgrades Phase 1

Silvercreek Parkway Reconstruction Phase 1

Metcalfe Street Reconstruction Phase 2

“We’re excited to be working with Steed and Evans again to move this work forward. This phase is one of the most complicated of our Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program and is a key next step in the provision of housing enabling infrastructure and creating a vibrant future downtown” stated Terry Gayman, Acting Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Infrastructure, Development, and Environment. “I’m extremely proud of our team to see this all come together, continuing to keep us on time and on budget.”

Construction starting

The Wyndham Street Reconstruction project is anticipated to start March 30th, subject to final schedule by the contractor. Steed and Evans will be bringing in equipment and putting up fencing in conjunction with closing Wyndham Street for the duration of construction. The first closure will be Wyndham Street from Wellington Street East to south of the Macdonell Street intersection and may extend to Cork Street depending on Alectra’s schedule for relocating their electrical infrastructure. The closure of Wyndham Street to Quebec Street is expected to begin in late April or early May. The Macdonell intersection will remain open other than a four-week period during the summer. Details about each phase of construction are available at Diggable Downlow.

Ahead of the City starting work, Alectra, Rogers and Enbridge will complete their work replacing their infrastructure along Wyndam Street.

Come to our Construction Information Fair

The City of Guelph invites community members and businesses to attend our upcoming Construction Information Fair to learn more.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Location: Marg MacKinnon Room and the Galleria, Guelph City Hall

Times: 12–3 p.m. and 6–8 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with project staff, ask questions, and learn how upcoming work may affect them.

How to get more information and stay informed

Project page: Visit the Wyndham Street Reconstruction project page for updates, background information, and project details.

Visit the Wyndham Street Reconstruction project page for updates, background information, and project details. Visit our project office: Stop by our office located at 42 Wyndham Street North, Suite 202 to ask questions and learn more about the project. Our Downtown Ambassador has open office hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you'd like to book a time outside of these hours, please contact [email protected] .

Stop by our office located at 42 Wyndham Street North, Suite 202 to ask questions and learn more about the project. Our Downtown Ambassador has open office hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you’d like to book a time outside of these hours, please contact . Diggable Downlow : Your one stop source for timely updates, details about upcoming events and feedback opportunities, and what’s on the horizon for the project. You can also submit questions directly to the Project Team.

Your one stop source for timely updates, details about upcoming events and feedback opportunities, and what’s on the horizon for the project. You can also submit questions directly to the Project Team. Monthly construction cafes : Join us on the third Thursday of each month for coffee and conversation. Share your thoughts, ask questions and meet the team. Our location changes each month, so check the link for this month’s location.

Join us on the third Thursday of each month for coffee and conversation. Share your thoughts, ask questions and meet the team. Our location changes each month, so check the link for this month’s location. Downtown Newsletter: Subscribe to our monthly newsletter that provides updates on everything happening Downtown, opportunities for engagement and updates on projects.

