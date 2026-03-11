Apply to join the City’s Moving You Forward focus group

Guelph, Ont., March 11, 2026 – Would you like to contribute to the future of transportation in our city? We want to hear from you! People who live in Guelph can apply to join a focus group and share their thoughts on local transportation programs and messaging. We are looking for 12 to 18 community members to join us in April for some thoughtful discussion and feedback. The application deadline is Tuesday, March 24.

Moving You Forward is the City’s Transportation Demand Management (TDM) action plan. TDM encourages people to choose carpooling, walking, cycling and transit more often, helping to reduce traffic congestion and make getting around more enjoyable and affordable for everybody.

Who should apply?

Anyone who lives in Guelph is eligible to apply to the focus group. We are particularly interested in applications from people who regularly drive, but would consider walking, cycling, taking transit or carpooling for some of their trips.

What can members expect?

Members of the focus group can expect to:

Attend one focus group meeting on either April 14 or April 16.

Choose a lunch time or evening time slot.

Choose to attend virtually or in-person. Refreshments will be provided at the in-person focus group.

The focus group meeting will be approximately 90 minutes long and led by City staff and the City’s consultant.

Help shape recommendations to improve transportation in Guelph.

How to apply

Visit the online application for details.

Apply online by Tuesday, March 24.

Application assistance is available by contacting 519-822-1260 extension 2357.

For more information

Benita van Miltenburg

Project Manager, Sustainable Transportation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2357

[email protected]