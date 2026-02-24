Proposed development in your community

Statutory Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

6:00 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

City staff will be providing a recommendation report to Council on this application.

About the planning application(s)

81 College Avenue West (File: OZS26-005) – Ward 5

The subject lands are located in the south-central part of the City of Guelph, east of the College Avenue West and McGilvray Street T-intersection. The subject lands have an area of approximately 0.32 hectares with a frontage of approximately 32.07 metres on College Avenue West.

A Zoning By-law Amendment application has been received for the subject lands from Monteith Brown Planning Consultants on behalf of Dr. Jeff and Lisa White, Chabad of Guelph, c/o Raphael Steiner to facilitate the development of a new three storey place of worship (Chabad) which will include an accessory day care facility, and a two story residential dwelling unit with an attached nanny suite. The proposed development is intended to replace the existing one-storey dwelling unit, which currently also functions as the Chabad of Guelph.

The Zoning By-law Amendment application seeks to rezone the subject lands from Low Density Residential 1 (RL.1) zone to Neighbourhood Institutional (NI-XX) zone with site specific special provisions.

The Planner to contact for this application:



Kanchan Ghadge

Project Manager, Planning

519-837-5616 Ext. 2563

[email protected]

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, April 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, April 10, 2026, by 10:00 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the by-law will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the by-law is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at guelph.ca/development.

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Dylan McMahon, Acting City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]