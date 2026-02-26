Notice of the passing of a zoning bylaw by the City of Guelph

The General Manager of Planning and Building Services of The Corporation of the City of Guelph, through delegated authority, approved the passing of By-law (2026)-21214, for property at 91-93 Westmount Road on February 12, 2026, under section 34 of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.13, as amended.

An explanation of the purpose and effect of the by-law as well as a key map of the lands are included. For more information regarding the zoning amendment, contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616, email at [email protected] or in person at Guelph City Hall. (8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday)

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the bylaw will apply and who made written submissions to the City before the bylaw is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

Take notice that an appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal in respect to all or part of this Zoning By-law may be made by filing a notice of appeal with the City Clerk either via the Ontario Land Tribunal e-file service (first-time users will need to register for a My Ontario Account) at https://olt.gov.on.ca/e-file-service by selecting City of Guelph as the Approval Authority, or by mail to 1 Carden Street, no later than 4:00 p.m. on March 17, 2026. The filing of an appeal after 4:00 p.m., in person or electronically, will be deemed to have been received the next business day. The appeal fee of $1,100 can be paid online through e-file or by credit card/certified cheque/money order to the Minister of Finance, Province of Ontario. If you wish to appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) or request a fee reduction for an appeal, forms are available from the OLT website at www.olt.gov.on.ca. If the e-file portal is down, you can submit your appeal to [email protected].

No person or public body shall be added as a party to the hearing of the appeal unless, before the by-law was passed, the person or public body made written submissions to the council or, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to add the person or public body as a party.

Any and all written submissions relating to this application that were made to City Council before its decision have been, on balance, taken into consideration by City Council as part of its deliberations and final decision on this matter.

DATED at the City of Guelph February 26, 2026.

Dylan McMahon

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden St.

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

[email protected]

519-837-5603

Explanation of purpose and effect for By-law number (2026)- 21214

By-law Number (2026)-21214 has the following purpose and effect:

The purpose of By-law (2026)-21214 is to rezone the lands described as PLAN 254 LOT 25 PT LOTS 24,27,28 RP 6154812 PARTS 1 & 2, being lands known municipally as 91-93 Westmount Road in the City of Guelph, by adding to the existing MOC (H12) Zoning, a temporary use provision to permit an institutional school use in accordance with Section 39 of The Planning Act, in accordance with Section 18.10 (Site-specific Mixed Office/Commercial (MOC) Zone)) of Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, as amended.

The Zoning By-law Amendment was approved by the General Manager of Planning and Building Services on February 12, 2026.

Further information may be obtained by contacting Infrastructure, Development and Environment at 519-837-5616, extension 2617, City Hall, Guelph, Ontario.

Persons desiring to officially support or object to this Zoning By-law Amendment must file their support or objection with the City Clerk, City Hall, Guelph, as outlined on the page entitled “Notice of Passing”.

The key map showing the location of the subject lands to which By-law (2026) – 21214 applies: