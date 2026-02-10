Notice of public meeting

Guelph, Ont., February 10, 2026 – Council of the City of Guelph will hold a public meeting, pursuant to section 12 of the Development Charges Act, 1997, as amended, to present and obtain public input on the municipality’s proposed development charges (DC) by-law and underlying update study.

All interested parties are invited to attend the Public Meeting of Council and any person who attends the meeting may make representations relating to the proposed DC by-law and update study. The meeting is to be held:

Wednesday, March 4, 2026, 10:00 AM – This is a hybrid Committee of the Whole meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

In order that sufficient information is made available to the public, the update study is available online at guelph.ca/development-charges. Alternate document formats are available upon request made to [email protected].

To submit written comments:

You can submit written comments any time via email to [email protected] and or by mail to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1 or place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall.

If you submit comments by 10:00 a.m. on February 27, 2026, your comments will be included in the City Council Agenda (attachments must not exceed 20 MB).

To speak to at the Public Meeting:

If you wish to speak at the public meeting, please contact the Clerk’s Department no later than 10:00 a.m. on February 27, 2026, by any of the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By email to [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

For more information

Any questions or comments relating to this update, contact [email protected]