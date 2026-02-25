Noise exemption notice: EverLine Coatings granted noise exemption between April 17 and 24, 2026

The City has granted Everline Coatings an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw from April 14-21, 2026 at 435 Stone Rd W, Guelph, ON N1G 2X6. The exemption allows for yearly spring parking lot maintenance including the use of a street sweeper, a water truck for dust control, a dump truck to haul away the debris and backpack blowers.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by March 10, 2026, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]