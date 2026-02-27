Construction notice: fire hydrant replacement at 46 Quebec Street starting March 8, 2026

Notice date: ​Friday, February 27, 2026​

What’s happening:

​​We’re replacing a fire hydrant at 46 Quebec Street​. Our crews will need to excavate the area around the hydrant and replace it with a new hydrant. This will require digging in the roadway/boulevard, which may temporarily impact access and water service for nearby properties.

Why:

The fire hydrant has been damaged beyond repair and has reached the end of its service life. To ensure continued fire protection in the area and complete the necessary work safely, our crews will need to excavate the area around the hydrant and replace it with a new hydrant.

When:

Construction will take place on Sunday, March 8 starting at 10 p.m. and is expected to take 8-10 hours. The rain date for this work is Monday, March 9 at 10 p.m. We will provide updates if the date changes.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Quebec Street will be closed between Baker Street and Wyndham​ Street. There will be no on-street parking during construction.

Sidewalks: ​The south sidewalk near 46 Quebec Street will be closed during construction. Please follow the posted signs for safety.​

Guelph Transit: ​Guelph Transit routes 10, 11 and 20 may be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]