Construction notice: Speedvale Bridge reconstruction preparation begins late January

Notice date: January 26, 2026

What’s happening:

The City of Guelph is replacing the Speedvale Bridge. This work is part of Phase 2 of the multi-year Speedvale Avenue Corridor Improvement. During Phase 2, we’re reconstructing Speedvale Avenue East, from east of the Guelph Junction Railway tracks to Riverview Drive. This includes upgrading the underground sewer and water pipes, replacing the bridge, adding multi-use paths, re-aligning the Speed River trail and adding a trail underpass for future connections.

Before construction starts, we’re offering voluntary pre-condition surveys to residents and businesses within 50 metres of the construction zone. On behalf of the City, GPM Environmental is conducting these inspections. If your property is within this boundary, you will receive a letter from the City’s construction contractor, Sierra Construction Group, and GPM Environmental to schedule an inspection.

Why:

These improvements will make it easier for you to travel along Speedvale Avenue East by walking, cycling, driving or taking transit.

When:

Site preparation will begin in late January and lane restrictions will begin once construction starts in February, weather permitting. We anticipate Phase 2 construction will be completed by December 2027.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Expect Speedvale Avenue East lane restrictions in the construction area. Please follow the posted signs for safety.

Sidewalks: One sidewalk will be open at all times (either north or south sidewalk). Please follow the posted signs for safety.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Downtown Trail access: One Downtown Trail access will be open at all times (there are two access points between the bridge and railway). Please follow the posted signs for safety.

Map of construction area

