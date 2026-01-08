Notice of intention to pass an amending bylaw to pass temporary use bylaw

In accordance with Section 36 of the Planning Act R.S.O 1990 c.P.13., the City of Guelph intends to pass a Zoning Bylaw Amendment from the City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, as amended, to convert an existing office/commercial building to an institutional school use through a Temporary Use Bylaw.

The lands affected by the proposed amendment are municipally known as 91 Westmount Road. The subject lands are shown on the Key Location Map below.

The subject lands are currently zoned “Mixed Office/Commercial” (MOC)(H12) according to Zoning Bylaw (2023)-20790, as amended.

The proposed Minor Zoning By-law Amendment is to permit the conversion of the existing building to an institutional school use for a period of no longer than three (3) years on the subject lands.

In accordance with Official Plan Amendment 91, approval of Minor Zoning By-law Amendments has been delegated to the General Manager of Planning and Building Services. Minor Zoning By-law Amendments include the passing of a Temporary Use By-law, as per Section 10.6 of the Official Plan.

The General Manager of Planning and Building Services will consider the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment to pass the Temporary Use By-law no earlier than January 29, 2026.

For more information

Eric Rempel, Planner II

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2617

[email protected]

Key location map