Join us to learn more about Guelph’s bicentennial

Two town hall meetings will be held on February 4 at Guelph Civic Museum

Guelph, Ont., January 27, 2026 – On February 4, the City will host two town hall meetings about Guelph’s bicentennial at Guelph Civic Museum at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. We invite interested community members and organizations to come learn and share ideas as we prepare to commemorate Guelph’s 200th anniversary in 2027. Members of the Guelph 200 Community Working Group will be available to answer any questions, as well as listen to community feedback as the community prepares for next year’s commemoration.

We look forward to chatting about how we can work together to commemorate our past, celebrate our present, and leave a legacy for our future.

Town hall information

Wednesday, February 4

Two sessions at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Guelph Civic Museum

52 Norfolk Street, Guelph

Please register online before attending as spaces are limited. Register here.

For more information

Tammy Adkin, Manager, Museums and Culture

Culture and Recreation

519-836-1221 extension 2775

[email protected]